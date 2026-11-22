Could another familiar face be returning to WWE in a behind-the-scenes role?

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater has been spotted at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, leading to speculation about a possible coaching opportunity.

Slater, who spent nearly 14 years with WWE before being released in April 2020, appeared in a photo shared on social media by WWE ID talent It’s Gal on Saturday, November 21.

In the photo, Slater was wearing official WWE Performance Center attire while posing alongside the developmental prospect.

“Finally met my wrestling Dad! #GingaNinja,” It’s Gal wrote.

While there has been no official announcement regarding Slater joining WWE in a coaching capacity, the former WWE Tag Team Champion previously expressed interest in becoming a trainer or backstage producer for the company during an interview earlier this year.

WWE has regularly brought back former talent to help develop its next generation of performers, with veterans such as Shawn Michaels, Johnny Moss and Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young, among those who have contributed to the developmental system.

Interestingly, Slater’s appearance comes shortly after Rosser was also spotted at the Performance Center. Rosser subsequently clarified that his involvement was limited to a guest coaching role.