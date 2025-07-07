Former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. is seeking to delay his upcoming criminal trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on August 19 in the Mississippi Southern District Court.

According to a new motion filed on July 2, DiBiase’s legal team argues that federal prosecutors only recently turned over nearly 48 hours of video footage that they say is directly exculpatory—evidence they believe shows DiBiase performed legitimate work under contracts the government alleges were fraudulent.

“These 72 videos are directly exculpatory evidence,” DiBiase’s attorneys wrote. “The indictment states that DiBiase did not provide and did not intend to provide social services. This is belied by copious video footage that the United States just produced.”

The videos, reportedly part of “Law of 16” training sessions for the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), were handed over just 60 days before trial, despite DiBiase being under investigation since 2020 and indicted over two years ago.

His team contends they need more time to review the footage and build a proper defense, stating that a large portion of the previous discovery—95% by their estimate—was not relevant to the case.

DiBiase faces multiple federal charges related to a Mississippi welfare fraud scheme, including wire fraud, theft concerning federal programs, and money laundering. If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 45 years in prison and $1 million in fines.

