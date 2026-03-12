WWE EVOLVE has a new authority figure in charge.

On the March 11 episode of WWE EVOLVE, interim WWE NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced that Timothy Thatcher has been named the new General Manager of the EVOLVE brand.

Thatcher steps into the role previously held by Stevie Turner, who referred to herself as the “Prime Minister” during her run as EVOLVE GM. Turner exited WWE back in October 2025, leaving the position vacant until this week’s announcement.

The new EVOLVE authority figure is still very active between the ropes. Thatcher continues to compete regularly on the independent wrestling scene while also working with WWE as part of the company’s talent identification efforts, including handing out WWE ID contracts to rising prospects.

Thatcher has also remained closely tied to the brand itself. He has made multiple appearances on EVOLVE programming and is a former EVOLVE Championship holder, having captured the title before WWE officially acquired the EVOLVE promotion in 2020. His history with the brand makes him a familiar face as the new authority figure moving forward.