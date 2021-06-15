Former WWE Superstar Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler) is scheduled to make his Impact Wrestling debut this Thursday on AXS TV.

Impact aired the first vignette for Maclin’s arrival a few weeks back, and now they have announced that he will make his in-ring debut this Thursday on the post-Against All Odds episode. There is no word yet on who he will be wrestling.

Maclin was released from WWE back in April. He has wrestled twice for Beyond Wrestling since then, losing to ROH World Television Champion Tony Deppen and defeating Teddy Goodz. He is scheduled to return to The Monster Factory, where he originally trained at years ago, to challenge Monster Factory Heavyweight Champion Royal Money on their June 26 show.

Maclin made his pro wrestling debut back in 2013, and signed with WWE in 2014. The 34 year old is a United States Marine Corps veteran. He is also in a relationship with Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Thursday’s Impact will also feature Satoshi Kojima vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Rhino. If Kojima wins, he and Eddie Edwards will get a future title shot from Rhino and his partner, Joe Doering.

Stay tuned for more on Thursday’s Impact show. Below is the current line-up:

* Anthem executives visit Impact for Against All Odds fallout. We will find out what Don Callis firing Sami Callihan means for Sami’s future and the Slammiversary main event as he was supposed to challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact World Title. Sami has vowed to appear this Thursday, despite being fired

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachael Ellering

* Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler) makes his in-ring debut

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Rhino. If Kojima wins, he and Eddie Edwards will earn a future title shot from Rhino and Joe Doering

