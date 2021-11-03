Former WWE star Kalisto (Samuray del Sol) will make his AEW debut during tonight’s Dynamite on TNT.

As noted before, AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR issued an open challenge to any luchadores for tonight’s Dynamite, but the one stipulation is that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros could not accept the challenge.

In an update, AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Wrestling Observer Live this afternoon and revealed that Aerostar and Samuray del Sol will be challenging FTR for their AAA titles tonight.

Samuray, formerly known as Kalisto, was released from WWE back on April 15.

FTR will head to Mexico next week to work the AAA TV tapings, with Vickie Guerrero as their manager, presumably to set up their TripleMania match for December. FTR will also challenge The Lucha Bros for their AEW titles at Full Gear on November 13.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, and be sure to join us for live coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. TBA. Winner faces Bryan Danielson in the finals at AEW Full Gear

* AEW TBS Title Tournament: Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay with the winner facing Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals

* Samuray del Sol (fka Kalisto) and Aerostar will answer the open challenge from FTR for their AAA World Tag Team Titles

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes

