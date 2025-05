Lei Ying Lee is stepping back into the cage.

And when she does, she’ll be ready to fight.

Lei Ying Lee — known to WWE fans as Xia Li (Xia Zhao) — is scheduled to make her MMA debut on May 17 under the Combat Night MMA banner.

Lee will face fellow debutant Myriame Essalki in what will be the first professional MMA bout for both fighters.

She was originally slated to fight Xiomara Lee in July 2024 for Combat Night, but that bout never materialized.

Lee is currently signed with TNA Wrestling.