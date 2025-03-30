With some people, you really never can tell.

It turns out, Tony Halme is one of those people.

Better known to old-school WWE fans as Ludvig Borga, and to UFC fans by his real name as the opponent for UFC Hall of Fame legend Randy Couture back at UFC 13 on May 13, 1997, is the subject of an episode on the upcoming new sixth season of Vice TV’s popular docuseries, “Dark Side of the Ring.”

In a teaser clip released for the episode (see video below), it is revealed that Halme had several tattoos that he needed to conceal during his time with WWE, including a Schutzstaffel symbol on his calf.

The kicker, however, is that he also had an “Exit Only” tattoo above his ass (see photos below).

You read that right. Borga was reportedly associated with racist and homophobic beliefs. He passed away due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound back on January 8, 2010.

Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring is currently airing new episodes as part of their sixth season. The series premiere aired back on March 25.