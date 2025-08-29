JTG wants “Money Money, Yeah Yeah!”

And he’s selling a new book to make it.

Along with the late Shad Gaspard, JTG, real name Jayson Anthony Paul, was part of the Cryme Tyme tag-team in WWE from 2006-2007 and again from 2008-2010. The duo used the aforementioned “Money Money, Yeah Yeah!” catchphrase during their initial persona-establishing promos, which WWE compared to characters from Saturday Night Live.

From WWE.com:

Last week on RAW, Cryme Tyme was introduced to the RAW audience. In an effort to humor and entertain our fans, the tag team known as Cryme Tyme will parody racial stereotypes. Shad Gaspard and JTG do outlandish, outrageous “stunts” to ready themselves for tag team action on RAW. This attempt at Saturday Night Live-like humor is bound to entertain audiences of all ethnic derivations. We hope you enjoy the weekly adventures of Cryme Tyme.

The pro wrestling veteran has released a new book called “DAMN! Why Do You Want to Be a Wrestler? – The Real Playbook for Aspiring Wrestlers, Indie Hustlers, and the Dreamers.”

In the book, JTG vows to “pull back the curtain on the hustle of independent pro wrestling” and share “honest stories from his career in WWE, OVW and beyond.”

Featured below are some recent content releases shared by JTG to promote the new project:

DAMN! Why Do You Want to Be a Wrestler? – The Real Playbook for Aspiring Wrestlers, Indie Hustlers, and the Dreamers This isn’t just another wrestling book—it’s the blueprint for survival in the wrestling business. I cover everything from surviving your first day of training, building a money-making gimmick, cutting promos that actually draw, to navigating indie shows, locker room etiquette, and even the realities of the road. It’s raw. It’s unfiltered. It’s the kind of knowledge I wish I had when I first broke into the business. Why readers will care: Pulls back the curtain on the hustle of indie wrestling. Honest stories from my own career, including WWE, OVW, and beyond. Lessons that apply not only to aspiring wrestlers, but to fans who want to understand the grind behind the magic.

He also released this one:

Additionally, he released a few excerpts from chapters in the book on Instagram, which you can check out via the posts embedded below from his official page.

For a limited time, the book “DAMN! Why Do You Want to Be a Wrestler? – The Real Playbook for Aspiring Wrestlers, Indie Hustlers, and the Dreamers by Jay Tha Gawd”, aka JTG of Cryme Tyme, is available for only $6.85. For more information on the book, including where to order it directly, click here.