Could the WWE Universe be treated to the return of a former WWE Divas Champion?

Kelly Kelly noted during an interview on Byron Scott’s Fastbreak that her “dream” is to return to the squared circle in WWE so her kids can see her wrestle.

“My dream is for my kids to see me wrestle,” she stated.

As she continued, the former women’s wrestling star also spoke about her hopes of someday getting the call to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

“Hopefully, I get in the Hall of Fame one day,” she said. “I go to the shows and WWE, maybe they’ll call me for another Rumble. Who knows. I would definitely come back for that.”