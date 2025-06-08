Time away from the spotlight does things to a wrestler’s brain.

We’ve heard it time and time again, well-established pro wrestling stars seeming unconfident about whether or not fans will “still care” when they return after a long absence from the ring.

Zach Gowen is no different.

During his appearance on “Hey! (EW)” with RJ City, the former WWE Superstar famous for being the one-legged wrestler, commented about his recent return to the ring in AEW, and how he was nervous fans wouldn’t even recognize him.

“I was afraid people wouldn’t recognize me,” Gowen said. “Because I haven’t been on television in 22 years.”

Gowen added, “So there’s a whole new generation of fans that have zero idea who I am.”

Zach Gowen returned to the ring on a big stage for the first time in over two decades when he squared off against Ricochet on the May 14 episode of AEW Dynamite.