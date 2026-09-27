Edris Enofe is officially 1-0 in the boxing ring.

The former WWE Superstar, now going by ENA, picked up a first-round victory over Big Bobby The Boss at Misfits Boxing.

ENA caught Big Bobby with a right hand followed by a left as his opponent came forward, sending him to the canvas. Big Bobby appeared to injure his knee during the fall and was unable to continue.

The bout was subsequently stopped and officially ruled an injury stoppage, giving ENA the victory in his boxing debut.