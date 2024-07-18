Xia Li is headed to the world of combat sports.
On Thursday, it was announced that the former WWE Superstar will be making her mixed martial arts fighting debut next month.
The women’s wrestling star will square off against Xiomara Lee at the Combat Night 172 show on August 3 in Kissimmee, Florida.
The announcement reads as follows:
We didn’t forget about the ladies on August 3 in Kissimmee.
We can't wait to watch @x.athletica vs @thexiazhao step inside the Combatagon to throw down.
