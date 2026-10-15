Zach Gowen has announced his retirement.

The former WWE Superstar who was featured on an episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Vice TV this season surfaced via social media this week to make the announcement.

He shared the following statement via his official Facebook page:

First promo pic and last promo pic! My in-ring career has come to an end. Thank you to every promoter who gave me an opportunity to wrestle. I’ve had the privilege of performing for every major company over the past 24 years. Special thank you to the fans for not rejecting me. Pro wrestling provided a direction and outlet for a very lost kid. All I ever wanted to be was a professional wrestler and I accomplished that solely because you accepted me not as a sideshow act but as a legitimate pro wrestler. I’m deeply grateful.

The best moment of my career was wrestling for AEW in front of my wife, kids, and parents. That was the cherry on top after burning my career to the ground as a result of my crippling drug addiction then having the opportunity to not only rebuild my life but my passion then sharing that with the world while enjoying every second of it.

My victories are not the result of my talents but ultimately the result of God working through others allowing them to pour into and invest in me. I am the luckiest guy in the world.