Some happy news to share from the world of pro wrestling.

Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis announced via their respective social media accounts that they are expecting their second child together. The couple shared a video featuring their first child, along with a sonogram reveal to mark the announcement.

It’s another major milestone for the wrestling duo, who have both been away from the ring in recent months.

Dashwood, best known to WWE fans as Emma, has not wrestled since April 2024. She returned to WWE in late 2022 following her initial run with the company, but was released in September 2023.

Rallis, formerly known as Riddick Moss and Madcap Moss, was signed with WWE from 2014 until his release in 2023. His most recent match took place in September 2024.

A big congratulations to Dashwood and Rallis as they continue to grow their family.