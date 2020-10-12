On the fifth episode of NWA and UWN’s PPV special, Primetime Live, Fred Rosser will take on Chris Masters. Primetime Live is set to air this Tuesday, Oct 13th, on Fite.TV.
The full card for UWN’s Primetime Live:
* Fred Rosser vs. Chris Masters
* Alexander Hammerstone will defend his West Coast Pro Title against an unnamed opponent
* Elayna Black vs. Heather Monroe
* Joseph (c) vs. Kubrick for the UWN TV Championship
