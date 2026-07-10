Former WWE Superstars Charlie, formerly known as Dakota Kai, and Karl Fredericks, previously known as Eddy Thorpe, are officially engaged.

Charlie shared the news on the latest episode of her podcast alongside WWE’s Zelina Vega, with the episode appropriately titled “CHARLIE GOT ENGAGED!”

While discussing “a man with taste” during the episode, Charlie revealed her engagement ring, confirming the happy news to listeners.

Fredericks proposed to Charlie on the couple’s two-year anniversary in the streets of Sanford, the same location where they had their second date.

The pair have been together since July 2024, when both were part of the WWE roster. Their engagement marks the latest milestone in their relationship after two years together.