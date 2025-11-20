Authorities have made two arrests in connection with the death of former WWE developmental talent Kevin Nikel, known to fans as Knuckles Madsen.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that Michael Hogue and Amanda Penny were taken into custody on November 17. Hogue is charged with first-degree murder, while Penny has been charged as an accomplice to first-degree murder. Both also face firearm-related charges.

Speaking to 5NEWS, Nikel’s mother Susan Kinderman said the details surrounding the shooting remain unclear. “We still don’t know exactly what happened when he got shot… I think they enticed Kevin to meet up with them… Shots were fired, and Kevin was killed, and that’s all we really know.”

Kinderman noted that Penny was Nikel’s ex-wife and that Hogue was her “cohabiting romantic partner.” She recalled the former couple’s history, saying, “They were dating, then they got married… they divorced.”

Court documents indicate Nikel and Penny finalized their divorce only days before the shooting.

Both suspects appeared for a bond hearing, where Hogue received a $750,000 bond and Penny received a $500,000 bond. Arkansas law treats Penny’s alleged role the same as a murder charge.

Prosecutor Josh Robinson stated that an argument broke out between Nikel, Hogue, and Penny before the shooting. Nikel was able to wrestle away the weapon and seek help, but later died from his injuries. Robinson said Nikel told rescuers that Hogue shot him and that he had disarmed his attacker.

The case is scheduled to return to court on January 5, 2026.

Nikel wrestled in WWE’s developmental system as Knuckles Madsen, with his final NXT match taking place on December 5, 2013.

