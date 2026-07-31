It’s Thursday, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is live tonight with a special Thursday night episode of AEW Collision from the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan.

What better way to kick off a live two-hour pro wrestling show in “The Motor City,” than to welcome back the Motor City Machine Guns to the pro wrestling community for the first time since their respective WWE releases?

And that’s exactly what they did.

The July 30 episode of AEW Collision kicked off with the Motor City Machine Guns duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley coming out to start the show.

As soon as the two appeared on screen, AEW President Tony Khan wasted no time in promoting their arrival via social media.

“It’s official TONIGHT: Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, Motor City Machine Guns are ALL ELITE,” Khan wrote via his official X account (see post below). “Thank you all watching THURSDAY AEW Collision live on TNT and HBO Max tonight, RIGHT NOW!”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 7/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WHAT A WAY TO KICK OFF COLLISION IN THE MOTOR CITY! Motor City Machine Guns (@AlexShelley313 & @SuperChrisSabin) are here! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ZYhRD01ptv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2026