– Former WWE Superstar Tucker, best known as the Heavy Machinery duo alongside current Alpha Academy member Otis, is featured in a FOX 12 Oregon story that aired on the local news and is featured prominently on the official website for the station. The story looks at the former pro wrestling star now working as a coach for the Skyview High School Wrestling team in Portland, OR.

– “The Last Showgirl” featuring Pamela Anderson and former WWE Superstar Batista (Dave Bautista) will be released on V.O.D. (Video On Demand) next Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The film featured the pro wrestling star receiving strong reviews for his acting chops, and was critically-acclaimed in general.

– Karrion Kross released the following video via his official X account on Sunday, which WWE re-tweeted on their feed:

I can’t believe this. What kind of a human being doesn’t know what a piledriver is? What a bizarre world we live in. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/sKPu6pe7u8 — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) February 9, 2025

– Former WWE Superstar and the inaugural WWE Tough Enough winner, Maven, released an interesting video on his popular YouTube channel over the weekend that features him reuniting with Perry Saturn. The video explores Maven and Saturn having a not-so-friendly relationship behind-the-scenes, due to Saturn, and Maven attempting to seek closure on their past issues.