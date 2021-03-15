Former WWE Superstars Tyrus and Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) are scheduled to make their NWA debuts at the upcoming Back For The Attack pay-per-view.

The NWA has announced that Tyrus and Adonis will debut, but no opponents were announced.

NWA Back For The Attack takes place on Sunday, March 21 from GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will air live on FITE TV. Below is the current card:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Aron Stevens vs. Nick Aldis (c)

#1 Contender’s Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

Winner earns a future shot at NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb.

Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jordan Clearwater

Tyrus makes his NWA debut

Chris Adonis makes his NWA debut

