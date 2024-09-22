A former WWE duo is coming to the National Wrestling Alliance.

This weekend, it was announced that former WWE duo Primo and Epico will be working the upcoming NWA Powerrr taping on back-to-back nights on October 5 and October 6 in Tampa, FL.

Featured below is the complete announcement:

Primo & Epico Colón Make NWA Debut at Oct. 5-6 Tampa TV Tapings

Puerto Rico’s most legendary wrestling family returns to the National Wrestling Alliance! Cousins Primo and Epico Colón arrive Oct. 5-6, appearing as part of the NWA® television tapings in Tampa, FL.

For generations, the Colón name has been synonymous with Puerto Rican wrestling. Hall-of-Famer Carlos Colón, an icon in the island nation, was a frequent challenger for the NWA World’s Heavyweight title — and his son Primo and nephew Epico have continued the family legacy.

“The Colóns are very real threats to any champion in the NWA,” says Bryan Idol, NWA’s National Promoter who helped negotiate the team’s debut for the company.

”I’m so happy to see the people of Puerto Rico represented in such a huge way,” states Idol, who has wrestled on the island many times. “They are such passionate wrestling fans, and now they can see two of their favorites in the National Wrestling Alliance.”

Shining stars in their home country, Primo and Epico are members of what can only be considered a pro wrestling dynasty. For decades the Colón family has dominated Puerto Rico’s World Wrestling Council (WWC), their name gaining universal recognition when Primo and Epico captured the WWE World Tag Team Champions.

Though often considered tag team specialists, the cousins are equally impressive solo competitors. Primo’s a 16-time singles champion in WWC, including five reigns with the coveted WWC Universal title. Holding the Puerto Rican title six times and the Caribbean belt once, Epico is a one-time WWC Universal champ.

“Both are huge, huge stars in Puerto Rico and around the world,” stressed Idol, “Bringing veterans like Primo and Epico to the National Wrestling Alliance — and having a world-traveled duo like this in our locker room — is a tremendous addition to NWA’s already stacked tag team division.”

The Colóns make their first appearance for the National Wrestling Alliance Oct. 5-6. The company films a new season of flagship weekly broadcast NWA Powerrr live in front of an intimate television audience at Tampa’s WEDU PBS Studios.

Tickets to both days of NWA® TV tapings are on sale now.