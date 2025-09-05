Rezar, real name Gzim Selmani, appears to be gearing up for a run in the sport of the sweet science.

This week, a press release was issued regarding the former WWE World Tag-Team Champion from The Authors of Pain (AOP) duo issuing a challenge to World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall for a boxing bout under the KSI-led Misfits Boxing promotion.

Check out the complete announcement along with a video of Rezar showing his boxing skills below.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Gzim Selmani Returns to Combat Sports and Issues a Challenge to Eddie Hall for a Fight on Misfits Boxing

Gzim Selmani, formerly ‘Rezar’ in the WWE, has announced plans on returning to combat sports following a ten-year run in professional wrestling.

In the WWE, Selmani won the WWE RAW & NXT Tag Team championships as well as winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as part of the bruising tag team known as the ‘Authors of Pain’ with partner Akam and under the guidance of the legendary Paul Ellering.

Later the duo would team up with Karrion Kross to form ‘The Final Testament’ and would go on to compete at WrestleMania 40.

The 31-year-old now wishes to return to his roots of combat sports and would like to officially issue a challenge to former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall to a boxing match on Misfits.

“I’m returning to my roots as a fighter and I have unfinished business in the world of combat sports,” said Selmani in a quote for the media. “I’ve been watching Eddie Hall trying to pick a fight with a welterweight and that doesn’t sit right with me. He thinks he is the big man coming in to fight sports, well why doesn’t he take on someone who can actually knock him out…someone like me. This is a message for Eddie Hall, I challenge you to fist fight on any Misfits boxing card. I need to remind & teach everyone that I am the world’s most dangerous professional wrestler.”

Selmani’s background in MMA saw him compete in Bellator and BAMMA, where he most notably stopped former UFC fighter & Britain’s strongest man Oli Thompson in under twenty seconds. The Dutch Albanian is also an old school member of the Golden Glory kickboxing team in the Netherlands when he competed in kickboxing.

Assisting him on his return to combat sports, Selmani has signed with boxing manager Shane Watson, who has been involved in the careers of the undefeated Abdul Khan, Joe Joyce, and many other top UK talent.

You can follow Gzim Selmani on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for future updates on his journey back to the ring.