A familiar face to longtime pro wrestling fans was backstage at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Wednesday night for the special AEW Dynamite 300 show.

Following the special milestone 300th episode of AEW Dynamite on July 2, word made the rounds that New Japan Pro Wrestling star Fred Rosser was among the faces behind-the-scenes at the Ontario-venue.

Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young of The Prime Time Players with Titus O’Neil in WWE, was hanging out with friends and peers at the lengthy event on 7/2, which included the aforementioned AEW Dynamite 300 show, as well as the taping of this week’s milestone AEW Collision 100 episode, and some matches for ROH On HonorClub.

When AEW first launched in 2019, Rosser publicly campaigned to get signed by the company to join forces with AEW original Sonny Kiss as a tag-team.

