Former Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) star Jamin Olivencia has opened up about a backstage incident involving Paul “Triple H” Levesque that he believes resulted in him being blackballed from WWE.

During an appearance on the LiMPiN AiNT EASY podcast, Olivencia recalled his experiences working as an enhancement talent for WWE throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, including an encounter with Stephanie McMahon that initially appeared to open the door for a potential opportunity with the company.

According to Olivencia, McMahon complimented his speaking ability and requested that he record a promotional video for her to review. However, despite filming the promo and submitting it through the appropriate channels, the footage apparently never reached her.

When the two crossed paths again, McMahon suggested that Olivencia approach Triple H directly about arranging a meeting.

Olivencia recalled initially being turned away because Levesque was busy. When he approached him again the following day, he attempted to make his case for why WWE should consider hiring him.

“I saw him in the hallway. He was talking to Kofi Kingston. You know how you’re standing around waiting like a kid? It’s my turn coming up. So, he gets done talking to Kofi and then I start walking with him and talking, and I said, ‘Hey Hunter. Is there any opportunity where we could get to talk? I think I’d be great for kids; I think I could be marketable,’ and he says, ‘I don’t have time today.'”

Olivencia admitted that Levesque appeared agitated by the interaction, although he believed at the time that he was simply demonstrating initiative and attempting to seize an opportunity.

“I really think if I was given the opportunity, I could do well, and in my mind, in the moment, I thought I was grabbing the brass ring, and I thought I was showing initiative.”

The situation reportedly escalated approximately 15 minutes later when WWE security approached Olivencia in catering and informed him that he needed to leave the building.

According to Olivencia, security questioned whether he had followed Triple H into a bathroom to ask for a job, something he strongly denied. He maintained that their entire interaction had taken place in a hallway.

Security allegedly informed him that Levesque no longer wanted him in the building and that he would likely never be invited back.

Olivencia said the situation became particularly embarrassing when the story about the alleged bathroom encounter began circulating among WWE personnel, including individuals who had previously supported him.

“Did you follow Triple H into a bathroom and ask him for a job? And I said, ‘I did not do that. I saw him in the hallway. I was walking with him and I told him the situation.’ There was people at WWE who were big fans of me and they supported me and they called me and they all work for Hunter and they’re like, ‘Why did you follow Hunter into a bathroom?’ So this became the narrative, and I was like, ‘I didn’t follow him into a bathroom’ and I just was crumbling.”

Approximately five years later, Olivencia received what he believed was another opportunity when then-WWE talent development executive Canyon Ceman invited him to attend an episode of Raw.

Olivencia traveled from Louisville, Kentucky, to Cleveland, Ohio, through a snowstorm and was initially welcomed by several familiar faces backstage. He even recalled discussing the possibility of working a dark match at the following day’s SmackDown taping.

However, his optimism was short-lived.

According to Olivencia, a WWE referee eventually pulled him aside and informed him that he was still considered blackballed from the company. He was allegedly told that then-WWE talent relations executive Mark Carrano did not want him there and that he would not be compensated for his travel expenses.

“One of the referees is like, ‘Hey, Jamin, come here for a second.’ The minute he said that, I was like, oh no. I already knew, and he’s like, ‘Hey, look, so… you’re not supposed to be here I guess. I guess you’re, like, blackballed.'”

Olivencia claimed that the same security guard who removed him years earlier was involved in escorting him out a second time.

Despite the experience, Olivencia said he has since developed a different perspective on the situation. Rather than continuing to blame Levesque, he acknowledged that his own aggressive approach may have contributed to the initial confrontation.

“I can always look at that experience with Hunter and take full responsibility that I put myself in that position. I’m the one that was aggressive. The reality was, no, this guy’s super f\*cking busy. I didn’t have the foresight or the understanding at 28 — at the time — to realize that. I was being aggressive and you know my energy. It can be very strong sometimes.”

Olivencia ultimately credited the experience with helping him grow personally and professionally, particularly after moving into the business world outside of professional wrestling.

“I think somewhere in the midst of it all, I healed myself by taking accountability instead of blaming.”

Olivencia was a longtime fixture in OVW, wrestling for the promotion from 2005 through 2014.

The allegations regarding his removal from WWE events and the circumstances surrounding his interactions with Levesque are based on Olivencia’s account.