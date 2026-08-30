There is a New Level of success in All Elite Wrestling.

It’s a new day. Yes, it is.

Kofi and Austin Creed, formerly known as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day in WWE, made their AEW debuts during Sunday’s AEW All In: London pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

The duo were revealed as Swerve Strickland’s mystery partners and the Wild Card team in the Trios Roulette Royale. Strickland, Kofi and Creed entered the match last, receiving a big reaction from the Wembley crowd.

For their entrance, the newly formed trio used “New Level” by A$AP Ferg, which also served as the inspiration for Kofi and Creed’s new team name.

Kofi and Creed departed WWE at the beginning of May following lengthy runs with the company, where they became best known as members of The New Day.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.