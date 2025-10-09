Another WWE departure has been made official.

The news surfaced on Thursday afternoon, when former WWE I.D. Championship challenger Zayda Steel confirmed she is moving on from WWE’s ID program.

The 21-year-old independent standout took to social media today to announce that she has officially parted ways with WWE, choosing not to renew her WWE ID contract.

Steel described the decision as her own, as opposed to one that saw her forced out of the company, and expressed gratitude for her time with the worldwide leader in sports entertainment.

“I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract,” she wrote via her official X account earlier today. “I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me.

She concluded the statement by pointing out that she is still young in her career, and life in general at the age of 21, and is “just getting started.”

“I’m only 21, and have already done so much,” she wrote. “But I’m just getting started! Thank you.”

Zayda Steel was among the first group of names signed when WWE first launched their groundbreaking WWE ID program back in 2023. The initiative was designed to give independent wrestlers access to financial support, training, and exposure, while also offering WWE the opportunity to evaluate potential future NXT signings and developmental talent.

A breakout prospect on the indie scene since debuting in 2022, Steel quickly made her mark in the ID division. She competed in the match to crown WWE’s first-ever Women’s ID Champion earlier this summer, which saw Kylie Rae defeat Steel and Zara Zakher in a Triple Threat to win the title.

Since then, the championship was vacated when Rae revealed she was pregnant. The title still remains vacant as of this writing.

Despite her WWE departure, Steel isn’t slowing down. She’s set to challenge former WWE NXT Superstar and current TNA Knockout contender Indi Hartwell for the House of Glory Women’s Championship this Friday night at the promotion’s HoG: With Glory Comes Pride event, taking place at the NYC Arena in Queens, New York.

