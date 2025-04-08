Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly is reportedly now under a WWE Legends contract.

While she hasn’t competed in a full match since her appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble, the former Divas Champion has made several surprise returns over the years. She took part in Battle Royals in 2019, 2020, and 2022, briefly stepping back into the ring for those special moments.

Kelly Kelly originally stepped away from WWE in the summer of 2012 at just 25 years old, marking her retirement from full-time wrestling. Since then, she has pursued opportunities in acting, reality television, and other ventures outside the ring. She also made a notable appearance during the 24/7 Championship era, capturing the title in one of WWE’s more unpredictable segments.

It’s worth noting that as recently as last week, Kelly Kelly was talking in media appearances about wanting to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and return to the ring again so her kids can see her wrestle.

“My dream is for my kids to see me wrestle,” she stated during an interview on Byron Scott’s Fastbreak program. “Hopefully I get in the Hall of Fame one day. I go to the shows and WWE, maybe they’ll call me for another Rumble. Who knows. I would definitely come back for that.”