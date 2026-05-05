A former title-holder from WWE’s past is dealing with what sounds like serious health issues.

One-half of the former WWE Ladies Tag-Team Champions, Judy Martin, has been hospitalized. The news was broken by her former tag-team championship partner, women’s wrestling legend Leilani Kai.

Kai wrote about the situation on X on Tuesday.

“Please keep Judy Martin in your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote. “She was admitted into the hospital last night.”

She then promised to check in with an update as soon as she has more information.

“We are waiting on doctors test and I’ll update everyone,” she concluded.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the health status of Judy Martin continue to surface.