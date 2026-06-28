Mustafa Ali held an open challenge at TNA Slammiversary 2026 at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ask and you shall receive!

Former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, going by the nam Uhaa Nation, made his TNA debut at Slammiversary, stepping into an International Championship Open Challenge that turned into a triple threat after both Daria Rae and the TNA Director of Authority each named a mystery challenger for Mustafa Ali’s title.

Those challengers were revealed to be Rich Swann and Crews himself.

Despite a strong showing in his first TNA appearance, Crews came up short, with Ali successfully defending the International Championship against both mystery opponents.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage.