A former title-holder in WWE had a rough weekend.

To say the least.

WWE’s first-ever Light Heavyweight Champion, Taka Michinoku, suffered a concussion after being involved in a bad automobile accident this past weekend.

On Saturday, the former WWE Superstar from the memorable Attitude Era surfaced via social media to share photos of a car crash he was in after driving home following a match.

“After the match, my wallet was missing. Total chaos,” Michinoku’s post addressing the situation began. “Thought I found it, but then my house keys were gone. More chaos! Finally found them and was heading home when **CRASHHHHH!!** A car suddenly slammed into me out of nowhere.”

Michinoku continued, “Airbag deployed, but I took a brutal hit to the face with blood everywhere. Ambulance time. My car’s totaled, can’t even drive it…What a nightmare…How am I supposed to get around starting tomorrow?”

But wrestle he did.

After competing in his match as advertised, Michinoku returned to X on Sunday to write more about the situation.

“Last night, concussion from a traffic accident. If I take a second impact with the same force right away, the mortality rate jumps by 50-70%. A blow to the head can be fatal. It’s a literal life-or-death battle. Kill or be killed.”

He then spoke about incorporating that psychology into his match by luring his opponent to target his legs to avoid potential blows to his already concussed head.

“Lure them into targeting my legs to avoid strikes to the head,” he wrote. “Let them go for the legs, create an opening, and finish with a throw I’d never normally use. I hope the meaning of this technique comes across.”

Taka Michinoku’s match was part of an event by the Just Tap Out (JTO) promotion, which he founded back in 2019.