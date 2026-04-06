A former title-holder in WWE had a rough weekend.
To say the least.
WWE’s first-ever Light Heavyweight Champion, Taka Michinoku, suffered a concussion after being involved in a bad automobile accident this past weekend.
On Saturday, the former WWE Superstar from the memorable Attitude Era surfaced via social media to share photos of a car crash he was in after driving home following a match.
“After the match, my wallet was missing. Total chaos,” Michinoku’s post addressing the situation began. “Thought I found it, but then my house keys were gone. More chaos! Finally found them and was heading home when **CRASHHHHH!!** A car suddenly slammed into me out of nowhere.”
Michinoku continued, “Airbag deployed, but I took a brutal hit to the face with blood everywhere. Ambulance time. My car’s totaled, can’t even drive it…What a nightmare…How am I supposed to get around starting tomorrow?”
But wrestle he did.
After competing in his match as advertised, Michinoku returned to X on Sunday to write more about the situation.
“Last night, concussion from a traffic accident. If I take a second impact with the same force right away, the mortality rate jumps by 50-70%. A blow to the head can be fatal. It’s a literal life-or-death battle. Kill or be killed.”
He then spoke about incorporating that psychology into his match by luring his opponent to target his legs to avoid potential blows to his already concussed head.
“Lure them into targeting my legs to avoid strikes to the head,” he wrote. “Let them go for the legs, create an opening, and finish with a throw I’d never normally use. I hope the meaning of this technique comes across.”
Taka Michinoku’s match was part of an event by the Just Tap Out (JTO) promotion, which he founded back in 2019.
試合後財布がなくてドタバタ！見つけたと思ったら家の鍵なくてドタバタ！見つけて帰宅しようとしたら
がしゃぁーーん！！
突然車が突っ込んできた💥
エアバッグ出るも顔面強打の流血で救急車😭
マイカーは自走不能に、、
なんてこったい、、
明日からの移動手段どうしよう pic.twitter.com/dQBDWwGV5I
— ＴＡＫＡみちのく (@takam777) April 4, 2026
昨夜交通事故で脳震盪
すぐ同じ衝撃を受けるセカンドインパクトを食らうと50〜70%致死率が上がる
頭部への打撃は命取り文字通り命懸けの戦い
殺らなきゃ殺られる
頭を狙われないように足攻めを誘導
足を攻めさせ隙を作り普段絶対やらない投げで仕留める
この技の意味伝わってればいいな#pw_jto pic.twitter.com/XKFxz58UXh
— ＴＡＫＡみちのく (@takam777) April 5, 2026