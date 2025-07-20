Former TNA Wrestling and WWE executive David Sahadi is the latest name from the pro wrestling world to join the mix in the Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion.

The following press release was issued today to officially announce Sahadi joining Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan’s upstart venture:

DAVID SAHADI IS WORKING WITH ERIC BISCHOFF FOR RAF WRESTLING

The rumors are true: David Sahadi is currently working with Eric Bischoff on all things production for RAF Wrestling. They started collaborating in early May.

Sahadi made the announcement on his own live podcast, “Behind The Lens”, which is part of the Podcast Heat Wrestling Network.

“I am both honored and humbled that Eric chose me to head up the production for RAF’s first-ever live event in Cleveland on August 30″,” Sahadi said.” We have assembled the greatest production team in combat fights to present civilization’s oldest sport in a unique, modern and creative way with state-of-the-art technology. It’s going to be fascinating!

“When Eric first called and described his vision for how he wanted to present free style wrestling to a bigger audience, I was enthralled. I truly believe Eric’s vision will appeal to not only the purist of free-style fans, but a main-stream audience as well. It will be captivating!”

Sahadi then added a bit of nostalgia.

“This business, and Life itself for that matter, is funny sometimes. Nearly three decades ago when I was working at the WWF and Eric Bischoff was breaking new ground with WCW Nitro and kicking our asses in the ratings, he was perceived as ‘the evil one’, the enemy. Now I have the privilege of working with Eric, who I think has a brilliant mind and is a master of many things.”

During the live podcast, Sahadi was overcome with emotion when recalling the stories of his last week at the WWE and his goodbyes to the McMahon’s, especially Linda. Though he never had the opportunity to personally thank Vince McMahon, he penned an open letter to McMahon that he read on air that also brought tears. He ended the letter by saying “Thank you Vince. You once said, “David, FLY!’