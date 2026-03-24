A former wrestling producer is speaking out following a recent legal situation.

Former WWE and TNA producer David Sahadi was arrested on February 10 in Hamilton County, Tennessee, on a stalking charge.

Sahadi has since issued a statement addressing the incident and providing his side of the story.

“This matter began as a personal dispute between individuals who had known each other for years. This was not random criminal behavior, but a situation that escalated,” the statement began.

He went on to push back on the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

“What followed led to an unjust arrest based on allegations we believe to be false. The charges were dismissed at pre-trial and are in the process of being expunged. Mr. Sahadi, through counsel, is pursuing a civil action in excess of seven figures for defamation, corporate negligence, and the resulting harm.”

That’s a strong response to the situation.

No additional details regarding the arrest have been made available as of this writing.

We will keep you posted as more information continues to surface.