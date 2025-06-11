A pair of pro wrestling personalities are stepping into the spotlight for a major upcoming television project.

Eric Bugenhagen, formerly known in WWE as Rick Boogs, may have stepped away from active in-ring competition, but he’s staying close to the action. Bugenhagen is set to appear in the new revival of American Gladiators, which is in the works for Amazon Prime Video.

Joining him on the show will be former TNA star and current OVW standout Jessie Godderz. A reality TV veteran, Godderz has previously appeared on Big Brother, Wrestlers, and House of Villains.

Several other wrestling names are reportedly involved in the project, with more expected to be revealed soon. WWE Superstar The Miz is confirmed as the host for the Prime Video reboot of American Gladiators.

(H/T: Fightful Select)