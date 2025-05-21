As the WWE women’s divisions continue to expand, another former women’s wrestling veteran recently discussed the possibility of a return for herself to the company.

During a recent Signed By Superstars virtual signing Q&A, Maria Kanellis-Bennett spoke about whether or not she is interested in a return to WWE.

“Never say never,” she shot back. “I still chat with people over there. I think that they’ve done an amazing job in the last few years of really, just, making it a more professional show from backstage to what you see and the product is live.”

She continued, “A lot of my friends that are over there talk about how well it’s run and so, you know, never say never.”

Kanellis-Bennett, who has been serving as the manager for The Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and her husband, Mike Bennett, made it clear that her dream is to manage The Kingdom in a match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania.

“My dream is to manage The Kingdom at a WrestleMania,” Kanellis-Bennett stated. “That’s the only thing that I feel like I just — I didn’t get to do. Or to manage my husband at WrestleMania and experience that together. I’ve had WrestleMania matches and he’s been in a WrestleMania match but we’ve never done it together and I feel like that would be really cool.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)