Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee (Sara Ann Weston) has sadly passed way at the age of 30.

Lee’s mother announced the passing on Facebook this afternoon, writing, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Lee earned a 1 year WWE contract for $250,000 back in August 2015 for winning the return of WWE Tough Enough. She wrestled Alicia Fox but came up short on the finale. She was released from the company in September 2016 after a stint on the WWE NXT brand.

Lee was recently training at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando, where she lived with her husband, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake (aka Westin Blake). They were married on December 30, 2017, and had three kids together.

There is no word yet on Lee’s cause of death.

Below is the full Facebook post from Sara’s mother, along with some of her Tough Enough clips:

