A social media interaction between WWE NXT talent Kendal Grey and Shawn Michaels is generating buzz, and some controversy, after a former WWE trainer weighed in with strong criticism.

Grey recently took to Twitter/X to share a photo of herself hugging Michaels, playfully captioning the image.

“My boss is cooler than yours,” she wrote as the caption.

The post quickly made the rounds online, but not all reactions were positive.

Former WWE trainer Sarah Stock publicly responded to the image, taking issue with the optics of the interaction and questioning its professionalism in a corporate environment.

“Terrible look and perversely inappropriate physical contact for a corporate environment. If you’re a woman and just starting out, don’t be naive and don’t be afraid to jam the heel of your hand into your boss’s sternum to keep him at arm’s length.”

She didn’t hold back.

Stock continued by expressing broader concerns about workplace boundaries and how such interactions might be perceived, especially for women entering the business.

“This kind of touching isn’t ‘cool’ unless you’re a mark or a rat, and no woman should be subjected to full-body contact by a male superior. Get off her, stay off her, and stay off of every woman you work with. Ever heard of a handshake?”

Following the initial backlash and discussion her comments generated, Stock later clarified that her criticism was not directed at just one side of the situation.

“on BOTH sides.”