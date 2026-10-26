Ricky Marvin is reportedly returning to Lucha Libre AAA, this time in a backstage capacity.

According to a new report, the veteran wrestler has signed a deal with AAA that will see him work as a trainer and occasional producer for the promotion.

Marvin is no stranger to AAA, having previously worked for the company across multiple stints throughout his career. He is a former AAA World Trios Champion alongside Averno and Chessman as part of the Los OGTs faction.

The 45-year-old veteran began his professional wrestling career in 1995 and has competed for several major promotions around the world, including CMLL, Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Marvin spent more than a decade working in Japan, establishing himself as a regular presence in NOAH before eventually returning to Mexico.

He also participated in a WWE tryout held in Chile in December 2018, although he was never signed by the company.

Marvin has remained active on the independent wrestling scene in recent years. His reported new agreement with AAA would allow him to bring more than three decades of in-ring experience to the company’s training and production operations.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)