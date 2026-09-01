Tyler Breeze has clarified his current WWE status while expressing interest in potentially joining AEW.

Breeze was released from his WWE talent contract in June 2021, though he remained connected to the company in the years that followed. He worked in a coaching capacity and continued appearing as part of UpUpDownDown alongside Austin Creed, formerly known as Xavier Woods in WWE.

After someone on social media recently stated that Breeze was still with WWE, the former NXT Tag Team Champion offered a straightforward correction.

“No he’s not,” Breeze replied.

Breeze then clarified that while he previously had another deal with WWE following his release as an active talent, that agreement has since ended.

“I was under a deal with WWE,” Breeze wrote. “Not anymore.”

With Breeze confirming that he’s no longer under contract, another fan asked whether he could potentially become All Elite.

“Would love to be a part of AEW,” Breeze responded.

Despite his previous WWE release, Breeze did make a surprise return to the ring for the company at NXT Homecoming in September 2025. He challenged Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship during the appearance.

Breeze has continued wrestling outside WWE in recent years while also operating the Flatbacks Wrestling School alongside Shawn Spears.

I was under a deal with WWE. Not anymore https://t.co/b97Og3cuu3 — Breeze (@MmmGorgeous) September 1, 2026