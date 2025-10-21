Samantha Irvin is counting down the days remaining on her non-compete clause in her contract with WWE.

Even if there are still a few hundred of them left to go.

The former WWE ring announcer and wife of AEW star Ricochet surfaced via social media on Tuesday to respond to a fan who wrote about it being a year already since Irvin initially parted ways with WWE.

For context, the fan, named Jeremy Michaels, wrote the following on X about Samantha Irvin:

“I can’t believe it’s been one year since Samantha Irvin left WWE. While I have a lot of memories of her time there I am more proud to be a fan of hers now. I can’t get enough of her music and just so happy that she’s doing great things outside of wrestling. And when that day comes when she back in wrestling I will be cheering her on with whatever she doing.”

Irvin has been keeping busy despite not being allowed to appear for pro wrestling promotions, releasing a few official music videos as she continues to pursue her career in the world of music.

She wrote the following in response to the above comments from the fan on X:

“One year down, one year left on my non-compete! Can’t wait! I hope you enjoy my songs in the meantime and look back on all the memories as fondly as I do! Love [and] miss you all and remember- I NEVER left FOR music, I am music. Hope to see you soon…..”

The ‘can’t wait’ line from Irvin has some believing she will eventually join her husband, Ricochet, in AEW.

Interestingly enough, Irvin told USA Today in an interview this past February that she “guarantees” she will still be active in the pro wrestling world again.

“That’s a guarantee. My wrestling career has barely even begun,” Irvin told the outlet earlier this year. “I think it would be an absolute waste of everything that I’ve done so far to not continue the story. I gotta finish my story.”

