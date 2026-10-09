Former WWE, WCW and ECW star 2 Cold Scorpio, also known as Flash Funk, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The 60-year-old wrestler, whose real name is Charles Scaggs, received the sentence on Friday, October 9, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.

Despite the six-year sentence, Scaggs could be released on probation after completing an intensive 120-day program through the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The program allows eligible offenders to potentially avoid serving their full prison sentences. Upon completion, corrections officials will submit a report evaluating Scaggs’ conduct and progress, with the judge then determining whether to grant probation.

If approved, Scaggs would serve the remainder of his sentence under community supervision. If denied, he could be required to serve the remaining prison time. An update on his status is expected in early 2027.

The charges stem from a June 2024 altercation at a Love’s Travel Stop, where Scaggs was working as a security guard. The confrontation reportedly began over a customer smoking inside the establishment before escalating into a physical incident outside.

Scaggs had previously reached a plea agreement ahead of his scheduled trial. However, his legal situation became more complicated in September when he was accused of violating his bond conditions by brandishing a firearm.

Prosecutors subsequently sought to have his bond revoked, resulting in Scaggs being taken into custody on September 17.

Scaggs, who had no prior criminal history before the original arrest, is best known for his runs in WWE as Flash Funk, WCW and ECW as 2 Cold Scorpio, along with appearances for several international wrestling promotions.