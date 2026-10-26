Former professional wrestler Julio Barrera, better known to wrestling fans as Jumbo Baretta, has passed away.

The Cauliflower Alley Club announced the news on social media, sharing a heartfelt tribute to the veteran wrestler, who competed for several major promotions throughout his career.

“Rest in peace, my friend Jumbo Beretta,” the statement began. “This one truly hurts. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Jumbo, a good friend whom I was honored and privileged to know for nearly 40 years.”

The tribute concluded with a message to Baretta’s loved ones.

“I send my sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace old friend.”

Baretta began his professional wrestling career in 1986 after training under Boris Malenko, the father of fellow wrestlers Dean and Joe Malenko.

Throughout his career, Baretta competed in various National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) territories, World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and made several appearances for the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

His final documented match took place in 2013.