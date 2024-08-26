The pro wrestling world has lost another legend.

On Monday, Gunner Eudy, son of Sid Eudy, better known to pro wrestling fans as Sid Vicious and Sid Justice, surfaced on social media to announce the passing of his legendary father.

He was 63 years of age.

Gunner Eudy shared the following statement:

In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy

Dear friends and family,

I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed.

We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon.Thank you for your support.

Sincerely, Gunnar Eudy

TMZ Sports has subsequently confirmed the news as well.

Rest in peace to Sid Eudy.