The Great Khali has confirmed that his in-ring career is officially over, though he isn’t ruling out making a special appearance for WWE if the opportunity arises.

During the latest episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he has retired from active competition. While a full-time return is off the table, Khali said he would be willing to come back for a short appearance, such as the Royal Rumble or another WWE event, if the company reached out.

“Yeah, I retired,” stated Khali. “Never know but I don’t want to go. Maybe WWE asking ‘will you come one day?’ then I can go. But just one two day not full time. Never. I because my bad knee so I can’t go full time.”

Khali explained that ongoing knee issues are the primary reason he has no interest in wrestling on a full-time basis. He also discussed plans to undergo knee replacement surgery, noting that his busy schedule has delayed the procedure.

“I just want to take a break a little bit then I want to (get) surgery but I’m just every day busy, busy, busy. First I want to first do one then maybe later maybe you know.”

Despite putting off surgery, Khali said the pain is generally manageable unless he’s walking long distances or climbing stairs.

“I’m sitting and no pain when I especially take the stairs, there’s pain and long time straining and pain otherwise I’m fine. This is okay. I can do exercise. I can do anything only when I walk and just take the stairs.”

Khali last wrestled for WWE in 2018 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. While his days as a full-time performer are behind him, the former World Champion made it clear that he would be open to returning for a brief special appearance if WWE comes calling.

Also during the interview, The Great Khali explained idea behind WWE debut against The Undertaker.