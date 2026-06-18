Former WWE enhancement talent Pete “The Duke of Dorchester” Doherty has passed away.

The news was broken by the Cauliflower Alley Club, who reported that he died at age 81. Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer stated that Doherty was, in fact, 83.

The CAC wrote the following:

“The CAC is saddened to hear the unforgettable Pete Doherty has passed away at the age of 81, known to fans everywhere as the Duke of Dorchester. A true character in professional wrestling who brought charisma along with a larger-than-life personality to every arena he stepped into. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

The late pro wrestling veteran competed against Bret Hart in the 1991 WWE King of the Ring tournament, in a match against Junkyard Dog on the first-ever WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, and even competed for the world and world tag-team titles in WWE.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Pete Doherty.