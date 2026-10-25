Former WWE wrestler Amber Nova was arrested in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend on charges related to driving under the influence.

According to the Orlando Police Department, Nova, whose real name is Amber Flora, was taken into custody on Friday morning at approximately 5:40 a.m. The 34-year-old wrestler was charged with DUI and refusing to submit to a DUI test.

Nova was released from custody less than five hours later after posting $2,000 bail.

According to TMZ, Nova appeared in court on Saturday for a mandatory hearing and is scheduled to return for a follow-up hearing next Monday.

Nova has competed for several wrestling promotions throughout her career, including WWE and SHINE Wrestling. She captured the SHINE Nova Championship in 2023, while her most recent documented match took place on September 19.

Before entering the professional wrestling business, Nova worked as an emergency medical technician and attended the Technical College of the Lowcountry in South Carolina.