A former WWE and ECW star is going through a difficult time, both personally and financially.

Former ECW World Champion Justin Credible (real name Peter Polaco) revealed this week that he has been hospitalized following an accident and is now struggling to make it home. The 51-year-old wrestling veteran took to social media to update fans on his situation, admitting that he doesn’t currently have the means to cover travel expenses back from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Credible wrote the following on Twitter,

“I hate to ask. I know a lot of u have certain feelings about me but Thursday night I got into an accident I’ve been in Philadelphia at a hospital. since then I’ve been discharged, but I don’t have gas money to get home or tolls if there’s any way you guys can bless me dm.”

He later followed up with another post, saying,

“If someone could please help us go viral really soon. I need your help thank you God bless.”

While it’s unclear exactly what kind of accident led to his hospitalization, Credible’s post sparked a mix of concern and skepticism online, as the former WWE and ECW star has faced multiple controversies in recent years involving missed bookings and alleged no-shows.

Adding to the situation, former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven addressed Credible’s recent behavior in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. Maven revealed that he recently met with Credible to discuss accusations that the ECW alum had been “scamming fans” by taking deposits for appearances and failing to show up.

According to Maven, he initially felt optimistic after their conversation, believing Credible was serious about turning his life around. However, he has since learned that old patterns may be continuing. Maven said,

“It’s been two weeks since we had a chance to sit down with Justin, and Justin addressed the allegations and admitted that changes were necessary — necessary not only to better his life, but the lives of all those around him,” Maven said. “I left excited at a new opportunity and hopeful for the future of Justin Credible. Sadly, I’ve recently received information from a trusted source indicating that Justin has not changed.”

He continued, “Personally, this does sadden me. It doesn’t sadden me because Justin owes me anything; he doesn’t. It saddens me because I recognize Justin has scammed fans and lied to promoters. But the real reason it saddens me is because I recognize just how fleeting second chances truly are. I know one day, Justin’s second chances are going to run out. I will always be Justin’s friend, but he has wronged people — and it’s up to him to make amends. Justin, the ball is in your court.”

Credible, best known for his time in ECW as World Champion and later runs in WWE as part of X-Factor and the Alliance, has been open about his struggles in the past, including battles with addiction and mental health.

As of now, there has been no further update from Credible regarding his condition or whether he was able to return home.

