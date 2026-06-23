A familiar face to viewers of WWE LFG has surfaced in Ring of Honor.

ROH held a new set of television tapings in Orlando on Monday night, with a former WWE LFG competitor making her debut for the promotion during the opening match of the evening.

The bout featured Sofia Sivan taking on Amira Soul, with fans in attendance quickly recognizing Soul as Tatyanna Dumas from WWE LFG.

Dumas appeared in both the first and second seasons of WWE’s reality competition series in 2025. Despite showing promise throughout her appearances, she was unable to advance to the final stages of the competition, being eliminated on Episode 12 during each season.

Her appearance at the ROH tapings marks the latest chapter in her wrestling career following her time on the WWE-affiliated program. It remains to be seen whether the debut will lead to additional appearances for Ring of Honor going forward.

ROH’s latest batch of television tapings took place in Orlando and will air on upcoming episodes of ROH TV.

For those interested, you can check out complete ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From 6/22 Taping At WJCT Studios In Jacksonville, FL. here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.