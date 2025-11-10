Sad news from the wrestling world, as former WWE talent and longtime independent veteran Ralph Mosca has passed away at the age of 55.

The news was announced today (November 10) by Mosca’s close friend Fidel Sierra, who shared an emotional post on Facebook reflecting on their decades of friendship inside and outside the ring (see post embedded below).

“Just want to say it’s a very sad day finding out Ralph Mosca passed away,” Sierra wrote. “Lot of great times together — we booked FUW together for a while and he would come by my bar, Crazy Dave’s Sports Bar. We always laughed together, had some crazy times. At the end of the day, I lost another brother in this pro wrestling business. Rest in peace. Condolences to the family and friends from Fidel Sierra, the Cuban Assassin, and Fantasy.”

Mosca, who also wrestled under the name Ralph Lemieux, was active for several decades across the independent scene. He continued wrestling until 2014 before stepping away from regular competition, though he made a brief return in 2023 to compete in the 30-man Southern Stampede Battle Royal at WWN Battle For The Brave.

During the early 1990s, Mosca gained exposure in the WWF as an enhancement talent, sharing the ring with stars such as The Headshrinkers, Diesel, and Razor Ramon. He notably faced Diesel (Kevin Nash) in Nash’s first televised singles match following his debut in the company.

We here at WrestlingHeadlines.com send our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Ralph Mosca.

Rest in peace.