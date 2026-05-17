Sidney Akeem says the next major step in his wrestling career may soon involve All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor full-time. Most wrestling fans will remember Sidney under the name Reggie as a former 24/7 title winner and for his very unorthodox style of wrestling. Reggie was later rehauled into the character “Scrypts” which was a criptic masked wrestler, and finally, as a member of O.T.M in NXT until his contract ran out in 2024.

Speaking on the Rewind Recap Relive podcast with R3 Jonah, Akeem reflected on his unusual career journey from performing with Cirque du Soleil to appearing on WWE television and wrestling for multiple major promotions.

“Because of where I come from and as a kid from St. Louis, my options as an adult were very limited.”

Akeem then revealed that discussions are currently underway for a possible AEW/ROH deal.

“And now, I am in the midst of getting a deal done with AEW…Ring of Honor.”

Akeem has already appeared several times in ROH under both the Sidney Akeem and Soleil names. According to him, bringing the Soleil character to Ring of Honor carried major personal significance.

“To put something that was so close and personal, Soleil, on Ring of Honor, and then to get see the reception that it got… in some ways it’s better than my WWE debut.”

Many wrestling fans still recognize Akeem from his WWE run as Reginald Thomas, the former sommelier character aligned with Carmella. After transitioning from Cirque du Soleil into wrestling, he debuted on SmackDown in 2020 and later competed against Sasha Banks in his first WWE match in early 2021.

Since leaving WWE, Akeem has continued reinventing himself on the independent scene while showcasing the athletic style that originally made him stand out. If the AEW and ROH deal becomes official, it would mark another major chapter in one of wrestling’s more unconventional career paths.