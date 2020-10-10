Former WWE writer Andrew Goldstein recently spoke with Kenny Herzon and the MLW Radio Network’s Outside Interference show to discuss WWE’s Retribution and Hurt Business factions. Goldstein explains the key differences between the two groups, most notably why the Hurt Business seems to be working while Retribution is still finding its legs. Highlights are below.

How Retribution has no mission statement or clear direction:

If you’re going to name an infiltrating group Retribution, you need to have a thesis in your promos. There needs to be some sort of grievance that you’re fighting against, and they’ve yet to name a grievance. That’s really where it’s failed. You could point to the masks and outfits and the kind of campiness of it, but to me there’s no mission statement. If Retribution came out and it was headed by one of the wrestlers who had just been released six months ago, Retribution makes sense and I’m into it. There’s just no reason for me to care because I don’t know what they’re fighting against. They just say these nebulous, nonspecific terrorizing things.

How the Hurt Business oozes of confidence and has a clear motive:

Hurt Business probably was produced by somebody who was overseeing the middle of the car and it’s become the main event. Look at the guys in it. They’re all veterans. Those are not guys who are going to be walked all over creatively. Those are guys who have the confidence at this point in their career to be able to walk into Vince’s office, sit down with them and be like, ‘That’s not really something I would say.’ And that’s why MVP’s promos have been so good.

You can check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)